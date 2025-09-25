Deal reached to pass Michigan state budget before deadline

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Brinks, and House Speaker Hall say they have reached a deal to pass a budget before the October 1 deadline.

House Speaker Hall will hold a press conference to announce the updates. You can watch that conference by clicking here.

They say the bipartisan budget ensures top priorities for both Democrats and Republicans, which will lower Michiganders' costs, reduce waste and increase government efficiency.

Leaders will continue meeting to finalize and pass the budget.

“In Michigan, we’ve proven again and again that we can work together to get things done by staying focused on the kitchen-table issues that make a real difference in people’s lives," said Governor Whitmer

