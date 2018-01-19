Deal reached many years later in Detroit-area fax lawsuit

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) - A judge has approved a $7 million settlement in a long-running lawsuit over unsolicited faxes from a suburban Detroit restaurant.

Alfoccino has locations in Auburn Hills and Farmington Hills. It was accused of sending faxes to promote discounts on catering in 2006. Ads were sent roughly 14,000 times to 7,600 fax numbers.

A lawsuit was filed in 2010 under a federal law that prohibits unsolicited faxes. Alfoccino denied any wrongdoing and said it was relying on someone else.

Federal Judge Victoria Roberts approved a settlement Thursday. It's unclear how much each claimant will receive, but there's a $500 cap per unsolicited fax. Insurance companies are paying.

Attorneys who filed the lawsuit will get $2.3 million, which is one-third of the settlement.