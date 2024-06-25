Deadly motorcycle crash in Jackson County

JACKSON CO. — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tell us it happened on Monday, June 24th just after noon in Pulaski Township on Howard Road near Eckert Road.

Deputies say that 75-year-old Richard Haire was going west on Howard when he lost control and left the road.

The motorcycle hit a tree throwing Haire.

We’re told he died from his injuries at the scene.

Officials say that Haire was not wearing a helmet, and drugs and alcohol are not factors.

The crash remains under investigation.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

