Deadly crash in Eaton County under investigation, according to police

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — A crash in Eaton County has left one person dead and two others hospitalized.

Officials say that it happened at night on Tuesday October 22, 2025, at the intersection of Mount Hope Highway and Mulliken Road in Roxand Township.

State Police say a Lansing man driving a black Chevrolet Malibu failed to stop at a stop sign.

His car was then hit by a Pontiac Vibe going north on Mulliken Road.

We’re told that both vehicles ended up in a nearby cornfield.

The passenger in the Malibu, a 50-year-old Lansing man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Malibu’s driver is in stable condition.

Officials say that the Pontiac driver was treated at the hospital and released.

Police suspect that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

