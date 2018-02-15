Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 11:35AM EST expiring February 15 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Deadlines approach for removing shanties from frozen waters
10:16 AM, Feb 15, 2018
Ice anglers, mark your calendars: Deadlines are approaching to get your fishing shanties off the ice.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has posted a schedule for removing shanties from frozen waterways, even though spring is more than a month away. The agency says if you wait that long, the ice may be too unstable to retrieve your property.
Shanties on Lake St. Clair must be removed by sunset Feb. 25.
Elsewhere, the deadlines range from March 1 in the southern Lower Peninsula to March 15 in the northern Lower Peninsula to March 31 for most of the Upper Peninsula.
After those dates, you can still use shanties but must remove them each day.
Owners of shanties that fall through the ice could be jailed or fined.