Deadline in one week for pot shop owners

The clock is ticking for pot shop owners in Lansing.
The deadline to turn in state license applications is one week away, on February 15th.
If the state denies the application, the shop as to shut down immediately.
The state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said in September that all dispensaries should close by December 15th -- the same day it started accepting license applications.
Then the decision was reversed in November allowing dispensaries to stay open during the application process. This happened after receiving hundreds of complaints from patients saying they rely on medical marijuana.