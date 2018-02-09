Deadline Friday for MSU probe regarding Nassar case

Snow
Time is running out for Michigan State University to turn over records to the State Attorney General's office.
The Attorney General's request for MSU to hand over e-mails, texts and any type of records relating to Larry Nassar is Friday, February 9.
Last Friday, special agents showed up on Michigan State's campus taking documents and other evidence from the Hannah Administration Building.
The special counsel appointed to the investigation had requested the computer, phone, and calendars of William Strampel -- who was Nassar's former boss at the university.
Strampel recently stepped down from his position while on medical leave.