Deadline Day: Michigan filers could see $3,200 refund, Whitmer says

LANSING, Mich. — Today, Tuesday, April 15, is the deadline to file taxes.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging residents to claim both the federal and state Earned Income Tax Credit when filing their 2024 tax returns.

Whitmer said eligible filers can receive an average combined refund of $3,200.

This year, Whitmer also rolled back the state’s retirement tax, a move projected to save thousands of senior households an average of $1,000 on their taxes.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

