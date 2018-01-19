Day 4: Jordyn Wieber speaks at Nassar sentencing

Day four of Nassar sentencing begins Friday at 9am.

So far the judge has heard 68 victim impact statements in three days. Sentencing is expected to be on Monday or Tuesday of next week.

Jordyn Wieber and Aly Raisman made an appearance in court today. They were both members of the Fierce Five, the gymnastics team that won the second team gold medal for the United States at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

The other members are Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, and Kyla Ross.

9:10am:

"I am a victim of Larry Nassar," those are words from Jordyn Wieber. She was the first to speak on the fourth day of Nassar's sentencing hearing. She was first taken to Nassar, in Lansing, when she was 8 years old, and continued to see him until she was 18. "I had no idea he was sexually abusing me for his own benefit."

9:18am

The next victim to speak is a minor, Chelsea Zerfas. She was joined by her mother, and her coach.

She was 12 years old when she started seeing Larry Nassar.