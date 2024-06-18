Cutting costs while staying cool

Temperatures aren’t the only thing going up this week, the price to stay cool is too.

But Consumer’s Energy has a few tips to help reduce those bills.

Start with your thermostat, for every degree you change you can save over time.

You don’t have to be uncomfortable, but a small change can make a big difference.

And if you’re in need of a new thermostat, Consumers is giving them away for free. Click here to see if you qualify.

Next, turn off your lights.

If you’re not wasting energy, you’re not wasting money.

Shift your energy use.

Save money by using energy in the mornings or at night.

And finally, be a fan of a fans.

Use your air conditioner, but fans are also an effective way to keep cool on hot days.

