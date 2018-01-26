Crib accessory and rattle recall

A crib accessory and an infant rattle are being recalled by VTech because of an injury hazard.

The "Light and Lullabies" travel mobiles from VTech are under recall because the clamp that attaches the mobile to the crib can break and cause injuries.

This can cause the mobile to fall.

37,000 of those travel mobiles were sold at Kmart, Walmart, and online last year.

"Snake and Sing Elephant Rattles" are under recall because the ears on the elephant can break off and become a choking hazard.

There were 280,000 of those rattles sold online and in stores last year.

People who have these mobiles or rattles can contact VTech for a full refund or a replacement.