Crews work to reopen textile building after fire

Fire crews are working to reopen a textile rental building after a fire broke out there Saturday morning.

Lansing Fire responded to a fire alarm at Maurer's Textile Rental Services around 7:45 a.m.

Once inside the building, firefighters were met with heavy smoke and issued a full alarm.

Officials say the fire was found contained to one room inside the large building, where many of the textiles were burning.

The building sustained minor damages, and is expected to reopen by Sunday.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined, and is still under investigation.