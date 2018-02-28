Crews to continue search for missing kayaker this morning

Fair
HI: 58°
LO: 36°
Crews will continue to search for a kayaker who went missing in Lansing's Old Town Tuesday evening.
The man was last seen near the Clark building in Old Town.
Rescuers say that the recent flooding is making the search more difficult because the river's water levels are so high and the current is very fast.
On Tuesday the Lansing Fire Department received a call about a kayak capsizing just after 5:00 p.m. and a 24-year-old man going into the Grand River.
Search teams were only able to find the kayak and the paddle floating in the river.
They had to stop the search around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night because it was too dangerous for divers to keep searching once it got dark and cold out.
The Lansing Fire Department says that everyone should stay out of the water because it's dangerous with the fast currents and extra debris from the flooding.