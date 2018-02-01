Crews step up efforts to patch potholes on crumbling freeway

Road crews are stepping up efforts to patch potholes on a busy stretch of Interstate 696 in the Detroit area following reports of vehicles being damaged by concrete that may have been loosed by fluctuating winter temperatures.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says crews will be working extended hours Thursday on the freeway as well as along Interstate 75 ahead of anticipated snow in the coming days. The extra work is in Macomb and Oakland counties. Crew locations are being posted online .

Vehicle damage reports have come this week. A $90 million construction project starting later this year is expected to shut down part of I-696, but MDOT has said it's working to do what it can ahead of time fixing damage linked to freezing and thawing.