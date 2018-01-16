Crews rescue 5 ice fishermen on western Lake Erie

The U.S. Coast Guard says five fishermen have been rescued from an ice floe on western Lake Erie.

The Coast Guard said it worked with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department and others on Friday night's rescue near a marina in southeastern Michigan's Frenchtown Township.

Authorities received a call after the stranded men used their flashlights to signal someone ashore.

The Coast Guard earlier issued a warning about potentially unstable ice on the Great Lakes as temperatures warmed.

They say the volatile weather has "caused multiple ice rescue cases with one life lost in just the past week."

Rescue crews responded Wednesday night following a report a township man riding an all-terrain vehicle fell through the lake ice.

The search continues for his body.