The East Lansing Police Department have sent out an alert for a water main break in the city.

Crews are currently on the scene of Grand River Avenue at Maplewood Drive in East Lansing.

All westbound traffic on Grand River Avenue has been reduced to one lane with outside traffic shifted to the inside thru lane.

Officials are saying that the repair is likely to take all Monday.

Police are urging drivers to drive with caution in the area or seek an alternate route.