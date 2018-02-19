Crews on scene of reported fire at Target location

9:04 PM, Feb 18, 2018
JACKSON, Mich. (WSYM) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a reported fire at a Mid-Michigan grocery store.

Crews received the call around 7 p.m. Sunday at the Target location near the Jackson Crossings Mall.

Witnesses inside the store at the time tell FOX 47 News they saw smoke and flames inside the building.

The store remains closed while crews begin their investigation.

It is unknown when the store will reopen.

FOX 47 News has a crew on scene working to learn more information. Check back for updates.