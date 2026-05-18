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Crews fight early morning house fire in Lansing

No injuries were reported and no one was home. Witnesses say flames were seen coming from the backside of the house.
pic ave house fire
Fox47 News
pic ave house fire
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LANSING, Mich. — Lansing firefighters responded to a house fire before 6 a.m. at the corner of Pico and Britton Avenue.

Battalion Chief Shannon Powell said no injuries were reported and no one was home at the time of the fire.

LANSING HOUSE FIRE PICO AVE

Witnesses told us flames were seen coming from the backside of the house.

The fire remains under investigation.

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