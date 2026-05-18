Crews fight early morning house fire in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing firefighters responded to a house fire before 6 a.m. at the corner of Pico and Britton Avenue.

Battalion Chief Shannon Powell said no injuries were reported and no one was home at the time of the fire.

LANSING HOUSE FIRE PICO AVE

Witnesses told us flames were seen coming from the backside of the house.

The fire remains under investigation.

Stay with Fox47 on air and online as we learn more.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.