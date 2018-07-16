Crews battle three acre soybean field fire, no injuries reported

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WSYM) - Several fire departments were called to an Ingham County soybean field after it caught fire.

Crews responded to a field located on Dennis Road between North Williamston and Meech Road in Wheatfield Township around 5 p.m.

Three acres of land had burned.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the fire.

There were no reports of injuries.

Fire crews on scene remind Ingham County residents that the entire county is under a burn ban due to a lack of rainfall in Mid-Michigan.

Residents are not allowed to openly burn anything while hot weather and lack of rain continue.

It is important to check with your local city or township for the latest burn regulations.

The ban will be lifted after Mid-Michigan receives significant rainfall.