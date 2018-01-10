Coyote sighting reported in East Lansing neighborhood

According to the City of East Lansing two East Lansing residents reported seeing a coyote in the Chesterfield Hills neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Because of the timing and location f the sightings the City believes the sightings were connected to the same coyote.
Here are some tips from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to avoid conflicts with coyotes: - Do not approach or touch a coyote - Do not feed coyotes - Make noise if they are too close to you - Accompany small pets outside - Remove bird feeders (coyotes eat birds) - Take your trash, and pet food inside