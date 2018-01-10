Coyote sighting reported in East Lansing neighborhood

According to the City of East Lansing two East Lansing residents reported seeing a coyote in the Chesterfield Hills neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Because of the timing and location f the sightings the City believes the sightings were connected to the same coyote.

Here are some tips from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to avoid conflicts with coyotes:

- Do not approach or touch a coyote

- Do not feed coyotes

- Make noise if they are too close to you

- Accompany small pets outside

- Remove bird feeders (coyotes eat birds)

- Take your trash, and pet food inside

You can read more here: cityofeastlansing.com