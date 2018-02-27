Court of Appeals upholds convictions in botched murder for hire

Fair / Windy
The Michigan Court of Appeals is upholding convictions for three men who killed a Jackson County woman in a botched murder for hire plot.
The court released it's opinion today.
Prosecutors say Rodney and Clifford McKee hired Cortez Butler to kill a witness to an arson.
While searching for the witness in August of 2014, Butler found Frances Craig in her Summit Township home and stabbed her to death. Craig was not the intended target.
All three were later found guilty of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka says the men will most likely try to appeal their convictions to the State Supreme Court.