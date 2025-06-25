Court-appointed special advocates now serving all Ingham County children

LANSING, Mich. — Court-appointed special advocates are now available to help children in all Ingham County courthouses who are going through the foster care or child welfare system.

Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) has expanded its services to all of Ingham County.

The organization advocates for over 400 children in Ingham County at any given time.

CASA volunteers visit children weekly in their homes, schools and communities to understand and advocate for their needs.

The nonprofit organization, which already serves Eaton and Barry counties, is now operating in all Ingham County courthouses.

Rachel Swedburg, executive director of CASA, explained that the organization's volunteers work closely with children in the foster care or child welfare system.

"Our volunteers are in the home, the school, the community, seeing them on a weekly basis so that they get to know them, their needs. Then they advocate for that both in the court and in the community," Swedburg said.

The expansion means every child entering the system in Ingham County will have the opportunity to be referred to CASA.

"We make sure the children's voices are heard in the system. If they want to go to court, we accompany them, if they don't we go, we share what they want to see happen as well as our own recommendations based on our training," Swedburg said.

Ingham County Judge Lisa McCormick, who serves as the presiding judge in the family division, has worked with CASA in her courtroom.

"I implemented CASA in my courtroom. It gives the judge another perspective and that is the eyes of the child and how they feel and what their needs are," McCormick said.

McCormick believes the expansion demonstrates the county judges' commitment to children's welfare.

"I think it just goes to show the judges commitment to this county. All four of us know it's the best practice, to have them involved, and the second set of eyes on that child," McCormick said.

With the expansion to all of Ingham County, Swedburg emphasized the need for additional volunteers.

"We need more volunteers to be able to meet that need," Swedburg said.

