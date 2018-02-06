Couple gets married on makeshift spider web

A couple that recently got married had their wedding on a makeshift spider web 400 feet above a canyon.

Kimberly Weglin and Ryan Jenks travel all over the world to see beautiful scenery by highlining and slacklining.

The couple attends the GGBY festival in Utah every year and decided to have their wedding just a day before it started back in November.

"We've always done it together and this festival is something we've always gone to together, so we thought it'd be a great place to get married," said Ryan Jenks.

The couple says that everyone was safe during the wedding even though it was 400 feet above the canyon.

A photo of Weglin's dad falling while walking her down the aisle has gone viral but she says he was a good sport about it.

The couple wanted to have their wedding on the makeshift spider web to raise awareness about a sport they love and a sport that brought them together.