Couple donates $2M to Michigan greenway trail project

A couple has donated $2 million to support the Grand River Greenway Trail project in western Michigan.

Bill and Bea Idema's donation to the Ottawa County Parks Foundation brings the total money raised for the project to $5.5 million.

The foundation wants to raise $7.2 million.

The project would connect Grand Haven in Ottawa County to Millennium Park in Kent County.

The foundation plans to purchase 700 acres (283 hectares) of additional land and build 27 miles (43 kilometers) of new trail over the next five years.

The entire project will likely cost $21 million, but the foundation anticipates using the donations as leverage for public funding.

The greenway's central feature will be named the Idema Explorers trail in the couple's honor.