County celebrates diversity, contributions by immigrants
1:41 PM, Feb 8, 2018
DETROIT (AP) - Commissioners have passed a resolution declaring Wayne County a "Welcoming County" for immigrants.
The county says a special presentation made Thursday in Detroit recognizes contributions made by immigrants and celebrates the importance of diversity and inclusion.
Wayne County is in southeastern Michigan. Detroit is the county seat.
The county is partnering with Welcoming Michigan, a chapter of Welcoming America. Welcoming America's website says it is a Decatur, Georgia-based nonprofit that supports communities interested in becoming more inclusive toward immigrants and all residents.
Wayne County says it will communicate messages of unity and shared values while working to improve inclusion and access to government.
County Executive Warren Evans says "there's a climate today where many people don't feel welcome and that's hurting us as a society.