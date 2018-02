Country Night headliners announced at Common Ground

Common Ground Music Festival has announced the headliners for Country Night.

Fans can see Kip Moore and Hunter Hayes on July 5.

Kip Moore is a singer-songwriter known for hits like "Somethin' 'Bout a Truck," and "Beer Money."

Joining Moore is country singer, Hunter Hayes. Hayes won the CMA Award for New Artist of the Year in 2012.

Tickets for Thursday, July 5th are on sale now to the public.