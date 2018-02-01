Count of the homeless performed overnight

A chilly start to Thursday did not keep volunteers from helping get some of Lansing's homeless off the street.

The Volunteers of America wrapped up its annual count of the homeless early Thursday morning.

We're told more than 100 volunteers stepped up to walk the streets and try to get an estimate on the number of homeless people in the area.

The count is held every year and helps the federal government determine how much funding local agencies need.

FOX 47 is working to find out how many people the teams were able to get off the streets this morning.