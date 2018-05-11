Consumers to temporarily cut power to 3,000 customers in Grand Ledge area

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WSYM) - Consumers Energy is planning to temporarily cut power to about 3,000 customers in the Grand Ledge area early Saturday morning. It will allow crews to work on equipment at the Looking Glass Substation.

The 2 hour electric interruption is scheduled to begin at 2 a.m. It will affect portions of Grand Ledge, Danby, Eagle, Oneida, Watertown and Westphalia Townships.

The approximate outage area is bordered by Jason Road to the north, Charlotte Highway to the west, Needmore highway to the south, and Lowell Road on the east.