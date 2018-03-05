Consumers sends workers to help with states battled by Nor'easter

More than 140 Consumers Energy workers are headed east to help restore power knocked out by last week's powerful Nor'easter.

The crews leave Jackson for Philadelphia at 5 PM on Monday.

The storm cut power for nearly 2 million customers through the mid-Atlantic and northeast regions and as of Sunday, around 200,000 customers were still in the dark.

“We are ready and willing to assist our colleagues out East as they recover from this significant storm,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy vice president of electric energy operations. “In the past, we were fortunate to be supported by out-of-state crews following major storms. This is an opportunity for us to return the favor to our fellow line workers.”

Packard said that enough crews will remain in Michigan to address any weather-related issues that may arise here.

The Nor'easter is the same storm that swept through Michigan last week with heavy, wet snow causing more than 1000 Consumers Energy customers to lose power for many hours.

The crews are expected to be on the east coast for up to two weeks.