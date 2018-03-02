Consumers Energy warns of scam

Consumers energy says it's received hundreds of reports in the last week about scammers posing as the utility looking to grab some fast cash.

Consumers says the most common scam it sees is where the con artists say you're behind on your bills and threaten to shut off your service if you don't pay up.

They'll often ask you to pay through an online money transfer, or with a pre-paid gift card. Consumers says those are red flags that you're being scammed.

They say if you get a scam call let them know.