Consumers Energy wants to hear from you, the public, at an open meeting in East Lansing on Monday night.

They will be looking for input on development of plans to guide them on decision making for the coming years. They are working on an integrated resource plan to submit to the Michigan Public Service Commission sometime in 2018.

The event begins at 4 p.m. at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center on 219 S. Harrison Road in East Lansing. It is scheduled to end at 7 p.m.