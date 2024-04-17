Consumers Energy preparing for upcoming storms

LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Energy is preparing for the upcoming thunderstorms ensuring that crews will be ready if strong winds cause power outages

The Consumers Energy Storm Restoration Team is preparing crews of electric line workers in advance to respond quickly and is preparing trucks and essential materials needed to assist with restoration efforts.

Consumers Energy says customers should stay away from downed wires and anything they are touching and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at (800)-477-5050.

For helpful tips on what to do before, during, and after a storm click here.

