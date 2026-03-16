Consumers Energy prepares nearly 600 crews ahead of another round of severe weather in mid-Michigan

Michigan has already seen its share of extreme weather over the past few weeks, from tornadoes to powerful wind storms. Now, with another round of severe weather in the forecast, utility crews are getting ready before the next system arrives.

Consumers Energy has nearly 600 crews on standby as mid-Michigan braces for another round of severe weather.

Michigan has faced tornadoes and powerful wind storms in recent weeks.

Utility officials are urging drivers to slow down and give crews space while working along roadways.

WATCH: Consumers Energy readies 600 crews for mid-Michigan severe weather

Consumers Energy readies 600 crews for mid-Michigan severe weather

I heard from Consumers Energy Sunday about how they are preparing to respond if outages occur.

Norm Kapala from Consumers Energy said nearly 600 crews are ready to restore power after the storm.

"We are well staffed to respond to this storm. We have been preparing for days as we use our meteorologist to forecast. We're working toward the worst case scenario, and we will have multiple crews out working 24 hours a day until that last customer is restored," Kapala said.

Kapala also reminds drivers to slow down and give utility workers space when they are seen working along the roadway.

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