Consumers Energy prepares for the return of Michigan winter weather

WSYM Consumers Energy prep for downed power lines

Consumers Energy is ready for winter in Michigan. After a long period of no impactful winter weather, snow has returned to Michigan and is expecting to stick around.

In a statement released by Consumers Energy, crews are prepped and ready for any power outages related to Tuesday’s winter weather event. Their Energy Storm Restoration Team has been watching Tuesday’s system since last week. They closely monitored the west side of the state and any areas along Lake Michigan as winds tend to be gustier.

Tuesday’s weather event brought accumulating snow and gusty winds that created a slow commute for Tuesday morning drivers.

Electric lineworkers and trucks with essential materials have been prepped in advance in order to respond quickly to any outages or restoration efforts.

This is not the only winter weather event being tracked this week as another low-pressure system is expected to advance through the region on Friday and bring more snow, colder temperatures, and gusty winds.

Consumers Energy urges customers to remember what you should do when a power line falls. Stay 25 feet away from any downed line and report the incident to emergency services or to Consumers Energy’s number at (800)-477-5050.

In any event of severe or impactful weather, Consumers Energy wants to remind you to:

Charge electronic devices

Prepare an emergency kit

Unplug sensitive electronics

Keep a portable generator at least 25 feet away from any doors, windows, or air intakes

Don’t run vehicles in garages or use gas stoves for heat

To report an outage or for more information, visit Consumers Energy’s Website.

