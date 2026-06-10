Consumers Energy Prepares for Severe Weather

LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Energy is mobilizing crews and warning customers to prepare for two rounds of severe weather expected to hit Michigan Wednesday and Thursday evening, bringing dangerous heat, storms and the potential for power outages.

Forecasters say both waves of weather could bring severe thunderstorms, high winds, flooding and even isolated tornadoes. Consumers Energy says crews will be pre-staged around the state to respond quickly to any damage and restore power as conditions allow.

“We understand losing power can be inconvenient for our customers, especially during periods of extreme weather,” said Norm Kapala, Consumers Energy’s vice president of grid operations, restoration and work management. “Our customers can count on us to monitor the weather and respond accordingly with resources pre-staged across the state.”

The company is also urging people to review basic safety steps before the storms arrive:



Watch for utility crews working along roadsides. Drivers should slow down and, if necessary, stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear before passing work zones.

Stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines and assume they are live. Report unguarded downed lines by calling 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 The company notes that false reports of downed lines slow restoration work for everyone.

Never operate a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near air intakes. Improper use can create deadly levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless and colorless gas. More guidance on safe generator use is available at consumersenergy.com.

Consumers Energy may trim or remove trees that interfere with electric restoration work. Once immediate hazards are addressed and it is safe, property owners are responsible for cleaning up debris from tree trimming or removal.

In some cases, the mast that holds electric service wires to a home or business can be damaged or torn away during storms. Utility crews will reconnect the service line, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a damaged mast or service cable.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.