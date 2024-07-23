Consumers Energy plans tree removal to protect equipment, reduce outages

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - Consumers Energy will clear and remove over 7,000 miles of trees for the company's Reliability Roadmap effort.

According to Consumers Energy, this initiative will clear trees near and around power lines to protect electrical equipment from storms and winds, ultimately reducing outages.

“Line clearing is some of the most visible work that Consumers Energy does every day, but it’s sometimes underappreciated as a cornerstone of our commitment to keeping the lights on for customers,” said Chris Laird, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric operations. “We’re doing more work today – and we’re being more strategic about that work – than in the past, all to better serve our customers who count on us.”

Consumers Energy increased their effort of trimming trees several years ago. They now identify and prioritize electrical circuits where trees most often cause power outages.

Other goals of the Reliability Roadmap include making upgrades to equipment, strategy and technology to reduce outages.

According to Consumers Energy, their main goal is restoring power to all customers in less than 24 hours.

For more information on Consumer Energy's efforts, visit their website.

