Consumers Energy mobilizing line workers for storms late tonight

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - Consumers Energy is mobilizing line workers in preparation for severe storms expected to hit tonight.

Crews are preparing to respond to the latest round of storms that lead to power outages Sunday and early today according to Consumers Energy.

Consumers Energy’s Storm Restoration Team has been monitoring the storm, planning to have people and equipment ready. Call centers and other storm personnel have been put on alert.

They are encouraging Michiganders to prepare for the storm by:



Charging electronic devices. They are urging households to have an emergency charging station or battery available to use in case of an outage.

Have an emergency kit, including flashlights, batteries, food, water, and blankets. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies, and pet supplies if necessary. A battery-operated radio is also encouraged.

Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers, and printers. Turn power strips off.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

