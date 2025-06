LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Energy shows a major outage northeast of Hillsdale around North Adams on their outage map.

The outage is still awaiting assessment by a Consumers Energy crew to determine the cause.

There are also isolated outages around Holt and Brooklyn.

WATCH: Today's forecast

One last day in dangerous heat in Mid-Michigan with returning thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update you as we learn more.