Consumers Energy deploys hundreds of crews across Mid-Michigan as region braces for Thursday night storms

LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Energy is mobilizing over 500 crews across Mid-Michigan to combat possible power outages from Thursday night's storms.

Crew members will be working overnight to start restoring power safely and quickly.

Consumers Energy reminds residents to be cautious when passing crews working along the roads.

To stay up to date on power outages in your area, click here for a Consumers Energy outage map.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

