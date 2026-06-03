MASON, Mich. — In her retirement, Mason resident Joann DePeel is juggling high costs in gas, groceries, and rent.

WATCH BELOW: Consumers Energy asks for $456 million rate hike

Consumers Energy asks for $456 million rate hike

"There's this up and down with the economy."

"I try to budget all of that in."

Also in her budget: her utility bills. And that cost could be going up too.

This week Consumers Energy filed a rate request to the Michigan Public Service Commission for the second year in a row. The ask is for a 9.8% increase, the highest increase Consumers has asked for in over 20 years.

Matt Johnson with Consumers says previous rate hikes have made significant improvements.

"Since 2021, we've seen 28% fewer outages."

He says this hike is to reduce the number and frequency of outages and to prepare the grid for the future, but understands the ask can be costly to customers.

"We also have programs available for people, Sarah, who need help paying their bills."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said this week she plans to intervene.

"Year after year after year, you have these companies like Consumers energy who are asking for a massive rate increase before they've even begun spending the money they got from the last rate increase which they received just in March."

Other lawmakers and groups, like Michiganders for Money Out of Politics, have also been critical of this request.

Caught in the middle, DePeel says if this comes, she'll have to cut costs.

"If it's a situation where I have to give something up, then that's just the way it's going to be."

The MPSC has until April of 2027 to make a decision. As of now, there will be no changes to electric bill costs.

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