Construction to impact traffic, parking on Michigan Avenue in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A construction project in downtown Lansing is scheduled to begin Monday, bringing traffic changes and parking restrictions along Michigan Avenue.

The city of Lansing announced that Michigan Avenue will be reduced to two lanes between Museum Drive and Grand Avenue as crews complete bridge repairs over the Grand River.

fox47 news Michigan Ave construction

Drivers should also expect limited street parking on Michigan Avenue between Grand Avenue and Cedar Street throughout the project.

Construction is expected to continue through mid-September.

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