Construction projects planned for 2018

MDOT has planned out their road construction projects for 2018 and you can see where they are all going to happen on a new construction map.

The map is called "Paving The Way" and can be downloaded from the MDOT website. Or, drivers can always go to Mi Drive, which is a traffic website ran by MDOT.

The map will also be up at all rest areas and Welcome Centers across the state.

Here are some of the major projects for 2018:

- I-696 reconstruction and resurfacing in Oakland and Macomb counties (projects 117 and 118 on the map),

- the two-year I-96/I-196 overpass conversion project in Grand Rapids (136),

- the two-year I-94 pavement repair project through Jackson (94),

- 3 miles of I-69 reconstruction in Flint (104),

- various I-94 resurfacing and reconstruction projects, plus bridge improvements, throughout southwest Michigan (59, 64, 66, 68, 69, and 81),

- the two-year US-2 bridge replacement project in Escanaba (8), and

- multiple resurfacing projects along I-75 in the northern Lower Peninsula (14, 20, 21, and 109).

"The yearly construction map is an excellent snapshot showing the extensive work MDOT has planned for the year to improve the state's roads and bridges," said State Transportation Director Kirk T. Steudle. "It's also a useful tool to help drivers prepare for work zones along their planned route. Please remember to slow down in construction zones and avoid all distractions. The workers you're trusting to fix the roads are trusting you with their lives. Drive safely and responsibly in their work area. We want everyone to make it home each and every night."