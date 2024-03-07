Construction on I-496 and US-127 could impact commutes

LANSING, Mich. — If you take I-496 or US-127 to work or school, you're going to want to listen up.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin work on IS-127 and I-496 on Monday to stage traffic control for rebuilding.

It aims to address safety concerns, improve roadway geometrics, and improve vehicular movement.

Our neighbors can expect delays and detours since there will be lane and ramp closures on both northbound and southbound US-127 between Saginaw St. and I-96.

Construction begins on Monday at 7 am and is expected to run until September.

