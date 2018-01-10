Concerns About Intersection After Crash

A bad accident on a rural stretch of road here in mid-Michigan sprouts into a call for marijuana to fix the problem.

The Tuesday morning accident on M-52 in Ingham county's Locke Township has one neighbor calling for more police patrols, funded by allowing residents to grow medical marijuana.

After Tuesday's accident on M-52 on Haslett road some community members in Locke township say there's a serious problem on that stretch of road.

Cody Shively who lives there says people don't pay attention to speed limits and pass others which creates a dangerous situation. He says on top of it all, there's a serious lack of police presence in the township.

"There is said to be one officer that patrols but during my stay here we've been living on the farm here for about five years, I have yet to see him except a township meeting two months ago," Shivley said.

Shivley says there needs to be more patrols and one way to pay for that could come from allowing people to grow marijuana in the township.

He says the money it would bring in from the applications alone would be enough to foot the bill for the extra officers.

Shivley says, "lets say they allowed ten people class a grow facilities to operate medical marijuana in Locke township that's 50,000 dollars a year."

Locke township supervisor Dorothy Hart says Locke township is a small community that doesn't really need a big police presence and that Ingham county does a good job patrolling it.

"I haven't heard many complaints about it we do have the Ingham county sheriffs department they make their presence, they are around you may not see them but they are around in the township," Hart said.

Hart also says allowing the growth of medical marijuana would'nt guarantee an increase in law enforcement.

She says the money would go to different areas

Shivley says Tuesday's accident was an example of how important response times are in a matter of life and death situations. One of the drivers was seriously hurt. Shivley says if there were more police in the area. The driver could have gotten help faster.