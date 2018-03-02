Community reacts to armed teachers proposal

A proposal to put guns in schools is getting mixed reviews.

It would allow trained teachers to have access to a firearm in case of an emergency.

FOX 47's Cryss Walker spoke to parents and the Lansing School District about the idea.

In the wake of school threats and gun violence across the country, the community as a whole agree on one thing, safer schools.

But the way to get there leaves a people divided.

Two new bills are being pushed in the state legislature which would allow trained teachers to have access to armed weapons in the classroom.

Not everyone agrees.

“Since you're looking for a solution to stop that, arming teachers will not solve it”, said father of seven Ira Page.

“Maybe security guards but not arming the teachers at all”, Page continued.

Richard Farrow says something needs to be done about the problem.

He supports the idea of armed teachers because he wants to know his child is protected.

“Teachers are there to be responsible and they're there to teach”, said Farrow.

“I know you have your good and your bad with things like this but most teachers are there to care for the children and to teach them and to protect the children as well”, Farrow explains.

Others say the risks are just too high.

“I do not think teachers should be armed because I think it's dangerous to the teachers, and the students around them”, said Devon Price.

“The teachers might mistakenly harm a child, accidently”, Price worries.

FOX 47 spoke with Lansing School District Superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul and she says she does not think arming teachers is a good idea.

She says that teachers already have enough on their plate.