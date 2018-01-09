Community rallies around librarian facing felony charges

People packed a Laingsburg City Council meeting on Monday night to rally around the city's librarian.

The librarian, Sandra Chavez, is facing felony charges.

She's accused of faking her time card and destroying property.

But the community says she didn't do anything wrong and they say the way the city is treating Chavez isn't right.

Laingsburg resident, Rose Stevens told FOX 47, "I can't even imagine if that happened to me or anyone else in this town who never did anything. It's just crazy, the whole town is outraged."

Community members say they want answers from the city, the charges dismissed, and an apology for Chavez.