Cole Academy East Nears Completion

A new school is coming to Mid-Michigan-- Cole Academy East in East Lansing. FOX 47's Lora Painter spoke with the non-profit charter school's superintendent to find out what this new campus offers local families.

The brand new building opens in the Fall of 2018. It will initially serve kindergarten to second grade students and add a grade each year, eventually serving grade kindergarten through 8th grade by 2013. Brian Shaughnessy superintendent, said the new campus will follow the philosophy of its much older sister Cole Academy in Lansing, which is chartered by Central Michigan University.

Shaughnessy said, "When you walk into the building you can feel the difference in the culture. It's a culture of respect and it's a culture of learning. "

Shaughnessy said Cole Academy invests in its teachers. They get additional training at Columbia University in New York City and in Chicago and Kansas City. Cole Academy East's six-acre site is near East Lansing's border with DeWitt Township and Clinton County; help servicing a need for families that live in, what Shaughnessy calls, a "limbo" for many parents.

Shaughnessy said, "The biggest need is the population over there doesn't have a nearby elementary school and they're in that limbo of Lansing and East Lansing. We think there's a tremendous need to fulfill over there. We're looking forward to opening up and showing what we can do over there."

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

www.coleacademy.org