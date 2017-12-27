Cold weather impacts how road salt works

When temperatures are in the single digits it's nearly impossible for the salt on the roads to work quickly, or even at all. This is because road salt becomes less effective the colder it gets outside because the salt can't melt the snow fast enough.

Experts say you should always add extra following distance to avoid sliding into the car in front of you or spinning out of control.

Be aware of the roads, and realize that just because you can't see any snow on the roads doesn't mean they're not slick or covered with ice.

"You can't see the ice, you may think you can see it. But all it takes is one second and you can be in a spin. And anytime you just don't know for a second you can get on black ice that you can't see at all" said Andy Kilpatrick, transportation engineer for the City of Lansing.

If you can avoid going out, you should. If you have no other choice, make sure to leave early, and be extra careful.

