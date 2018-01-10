Cold weather could be to blame for hot water issues at complex

The recent bitter cold temperatures are blamed for hot water issues at an apartment complex.

People who live at Lansing Tower have been reaching out to News 10 for help. Princeton Management, the company that oversees Lansing Tower says they know there is a problem and they're working constantly to fix it.

A resident showed FOX 47 numerous texts from management stating that they were aware of the issue. The problem started Thursday.

The apartment management says a total of 14 pipes broke due to the cold weather.

As of 5:30pm Tuesday the residents have heat and hot water.

Management says that they will look at possible reimbursement or compensation for the tenants that were affected.