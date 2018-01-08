Cold case: man charged in 1993 sexual assaults

New information about a series of sexual assaults in Jackson from the early 90's has led to charges.

Ozzie Worthey is charged with five counts of kidnapping, in connection with five separate sexual assaults that happened in the summer and fall on 1993. In each case, Jackson Police Director Elmer Hitt says the female victims were attacked as they walked alone in the city.

The victims ages ranged from 13 to 19 years old.

Hitt says the case was reopened in May of 2016, when the new information was presented.

Worthey is currently in prison on a drunk driving charge.

He is scheduled for a motion hearing on January 8th at Jackson County District Court.